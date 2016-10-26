Concealed carry class fundraiser to benefit recovery home

This fundraiser is packing some heat.
Women from the area are invited to the “God, Girls ‘n’ Guns” firearms safety and concealed carry permit class on from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
To participate, the class costs a minimum of $75, a donation that will be split between Prodigal Daughters Recover Home, which helps women coming out of jail or abusive households, and Divine Protection Ministries, a group that specializes in training security teams for churches.
The classroom portion will be held at Prodigal Daughters’ Main Office, located at 2605 Desoto Road in Sarasota. The firing and qualification portion will be held at the event’s private range in East Manatee.
Pre-registration is required.
Anyone who wants to register or has questions can contact Joe Naples with Divine Protection ministries by calling 941-448-4414 or emailing joenaples@devineprotectionministeries.org.
