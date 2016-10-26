Boy who fell from second-story window released from hospital

A 2-year-old boy who accidentally fell from a two-story window on Tuesday, has been released from the hospital.
At 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, the boy’s mother was cleaning their second-story apartment in Royal Palm Terrace apartments, 5030 26th St E, Bradenton, with the windows open to air it out when she discovered the toddler missing and heard her 4-year-old saying something about “not going out the window.” When she ran downstairs, the mother found the toddler on the pavement.
He was alert and conscious with no visible injuries, when firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene. Because of his age, weight and the distance of teh fall, however, he was airlifted to a hospital as a trauma alert.
The boy — whose second birthday is Thursday — was seen clutching a stuffed animal as he was wheeled on a stretcher from an ambulance to an AeroMed helicopter, in the parking lot of the Carmike Royal Palm movie theater.
The fall is being investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but it is believed to have been an accident, according to spokesman Dave Bristow.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
