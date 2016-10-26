Local

October 26, 2016 11:16 AM

FHP looking for non-perishable Thanksgiving food donations

By Hannah Morse

Local Florida Highway Patrol stations will be collecting non-perishables for its annual “Stuff the Charger” Thanksgiving food drive Wednesday through Nov. 16.

Anyone in the area who wants to donate items for in-need Florida families can bring them to the local Bradenton station, located at 5023 53rd Ave. E. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is also assisting those affected by Hurricane Hermine and Hurricane Matthew.

Here’s what FHP is looking for:

  • Canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna)
  • Canned vegetables (sweet potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans)
  • Canned fruits
  • Dried goods (stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, oatmeal)
  • Other goods (nuts, evaporated milk, broth).

Those in the Manatee-Sarasota area with questions can contact Trooper F public information officer Lt. Gregory Bueno at 239-225-9605.

