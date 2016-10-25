Pedestrian hurt in crash

A Palmetto man is in critical condition after being struck by a van early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Charges are pending in the crash that occurred at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday on 301 Boulevard East and 15th Street East. According to a release, a Bradenton man driving a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on 15th Street East approaching the roadway split for 301 Boulevard East.Troopers said the 47-year-old pedestrian was walking southbound on the northbound edge line on 301 Boulevard East. He was walking against traffic and on the edge of the lane.
According to the release, the driver failed to observe the pedestrian and the vehicle’s right outside mirror struck the man. Troopers said the man was thrown approximately 24 feet before coming to final rest in the northbound lane of 301 Boulevard East.
No skid marks were found on the roadway, according to the release.
No further information was released.
