Manatee County considers moratorium on medical marijuana shops

Manatee commission approved setting public hearings for a moratorium on medical marijuana shops for 180 days.
Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald

Health News

How to safely carve your pumpkin

More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."

Editor's Choice Videos