Car collides with school bus

An early morning car crash that has left a roadblock on Erie Road and 91st Avenue East involved a school bus, according to Bay News 9.
#Manatee Co UPDATE No kids on board the bus, Erie Rd and 91st Ave E in #Parrish. Minor injuries to the car driver— Bay News 9 Traffic (@BN9traffic) October 25, 2016
No children were on the bus, but the driver of the car had minor injuries. The entire front of the car is under the school bus.
BREAKING: Car collides with Manatee county school bus on Erie rd and 91st ave east. More details on @WFLA pic.twitter.com/9d3WPhZQRF— Omar A. Delgado WFLA (@WFLAOmar) October 25, 2016
Traffic is alternating due to the roadblock, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
