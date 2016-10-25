Local

Car collides with school bus

By Hannah Morse

Manatee

An early morning car crash that has left a roadblock on Erie Road and 91st Avenue East involved a school bus, according to Bay News 9.

No children were on the bus, but the driver of the car had minor injuries. The entire front of the car is under the school bus.

Traffic is alternating due to the roadblock, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

