Bradenton poker run planned for Wreaths Across America

A poker run is set for Nov. 6 starting at Christopher Cobb American Legion Post 312, 1610 67th Ave. E., to benefit Wreaths Across America at Sarasota National Cemetery on Dec. 17.
This is the third year that the poker run has been held to benefit National Wreaths Across America Day, whose mission is to remember, honor and teach through wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans graves in the United States and abroad.
“We are not here to decorate graves. We're here to remember not their deaths, but their lives,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
The time for the last bike out from the American Legion post is 11:30 a.m., and the time for the last bike in at Firkins Chrysler Jeep, 2700 1st St., is 3 p.m. Cost: $15 per person per hand, or three hands for $30.
Planned: live music, food, vendors, and raffle prizes.
Information: Meshia Richardson at 941-448-6299.
