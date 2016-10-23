Local

October 23, 2016 11:40 PM

Florida Highway Patrol looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Herald staff report

SARASOTA

The Florida Highway Patrol has a possible description on the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last Tuesday.

Lynn Taylor, 61, of Sarasota was struck by a car on Gulf Gate Drive on Oct. 18, according to the FHP. Taylor died the next day at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle involved could be a white or light colored Chrysler PT Cruiser with a sunroof that might have damage to the right front headlight, the right side of the hood and the right side of the windshield or right side view mirror.

Anyone with information can contact trooper Christopher Chan at 941-492-5850 or the FHP at 239-938-1800.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos