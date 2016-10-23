Weather forecast: Lows below normal again Monday morning

Here’s what you need to know about Tampa Bay weather for the overnight hours heading into Monday:
Monday morning low temperatures will again be below normal. Lows will be from the mid and upper 50s around Tampa Bay to upper 40s north.
For Monday, temperatures will start of on the cool side. But expect temperatures to rebound quickly into the afternoon with highs a degree or two higher than Sunday, into the low 80s.
Mostly dry and seasonable weather will continue into next weekend as high pressure will remain in control across the area. The high centered to the north will maintain a predominant East to Northeast wind flow through the week.
Rain chances will be slim for the week.
