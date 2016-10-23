‘Halloween’ thieves break into Ellenton Outlet Puma store

Wearing what appeared to be Halloween masks, four men broke into the Puma store at the Ellenton Premium Outlets mall Sunday morning and took an unknown amount of clothes and shoes.
The incident occurred at 7:31 a.m. at 5613 Factory Shop Blvd., Ellenton, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
After forcing their way through the front door, the suspects dashed into the store for only one minute, took the merchandise and went out the same way they went in, the news release states.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Comments