Another bright, clear day Sunday

With a near record-low available moisture in the atmosphere overhead, clear skies will prevail through Sunday.
Look for another bright day on Sunday, with slightly warmer conditions as highs reach into the mid to upper 70s to around 80.
Still, with abundant dry air in place, it should feel very pleasant. Winds will be lighter. Temperatures will again drop off quickly Sunday evening.
On Monday, as Atlantic moisture slowly increases due to northeasterly flow, a few mid and high clouds may stream in across Florida. Highs will get into the low 80s. Humidity remains low. Winds will be light.
