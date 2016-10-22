Venice man dies in crash after another driver fails to stop

A 37-year-old Venice man driving a scooter died after another driver failed to stop in time behind him at an intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 2:56 a.m. Saturday, the victim was stopped in the center, southbound lane at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Roberts Road in Nokomis in a 2008 ZHEJ scooter when the other driver, a 36-year-old Venice man, driving a 2008 Honda Civic, was pulling up behind, according to a news release.
The driver of the Honda Civic failed to stop in time, crashing into the scooter and sending the scooter onto its side in the left lane and killing the scooter’s driver.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured but was cited for careless driving and a violation of a traffic-control device.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
