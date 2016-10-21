Local

October 21, 2016 11:58 PM

Man arrested on drug, weapon charges after Palmetto raid

Herald staff report

Palmetto

The execution of a search warrant Friday afternoon led to an arrest and the seizure of drugs and a gun from a Palmetto residence, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

John Jones, 40, was arrested after authorities raided a home in the 1900 block of Third Avenue West. He is being charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division conducted the search. They seized marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and a .40-caliber Ruger handgun. Fentanyl is commonly sold by drug dealers as a substitute for heroin and has been linked to numerous overdoses in Manatee County.

