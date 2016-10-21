Crisp autumn weekend arrives

The cold front we’ve been talking about all week has arrived right on schedule. A cooler, drier air mass is rolling in with a nice, crisp autumn weekend ahead.
Skies will be mostly clear Saturday morning. Temperatures will be the coolest they’ve been this season in most spots, with lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the beach. It will feel even cooler because of a breezy wind from the north.
Saturday will be a gorgeous day, with sunny skies and highs only in the mid 70s. The winds will be strongest in the morning, with slowly decreasing winds through the afternoon to evening.
Saturday night will be clear and chilly for this time of year with lows dropping to the 50s, and even some 40s in northern counties.
Sunday will wrap up the weekend on a gorgeous note with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.
