Search underway for possible Sunshine Skyway jumper

A search is underway after someone was reported to have jumped off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into Tampa Bay, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 1:56 p.m. FHP was dispatched to the bridge, according to their website. Troopers arrived on scene at 2:04 p.m. and are working alongside other local agencies.
At least three helicopters are assisting in searching for the body in Tampa Bay.
Meanwhile, traffic over the Skyway has slowed to a crawl with the right southbound lane blocked at the top of the bridge and the presence of law enforcement vehicles.
