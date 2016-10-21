Bradenton massage therapist excited about week ahead

A Bradenton massage therapist is trying to change the perception that getting a massage is a luxury and not a necessity.
Roberta Brodesser, owner of Integrated Physical Medicine, 6016 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, believes that massage therapy is beneficial to overall health and should increasingly be part of everyone’s health care.
“Massage helps with so many different illnesses,” Brodesser said. “While a chiropractor can put your bones back in place, the muscles need to be put back in, too. Massage is a part of physical maintenance.”
Brodesser recently called Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston and alerted him that Massage Therapy Awareness Week was Oct. 23-29 nationwide.
Poston responded with a proclamation recognizing that week as Massage Therapy Awareness Week in Bradenton.
“The reason I called the mayor is that we need to bring massage awareness to everyone,” Brodesser said.
Said Poston: “A growing body of clinical research shows massage therapy is beneficial for a wide variety of health issues, including high blood pressure, fibromyalgia, arthritis, back pain, muscle injury and soreness, and just maintaining good health.”
New research from the September issue of the journal Pain Medicine states that massage therapy can even be effective for reducing pain intensity and severity and anxiety in patients undergoing surgical procedures.
For those who have never had a massage, Brodesser said that there are massage therapists like herself who are members of the Florida State Massage Therapy Association and American Massage Therapy Association.
“We who have certification are held to higher standards,” Brodesser said.
Massage therapists in Manatee County who have certification from these organizations can be found by consulting the locator tabs at amtamassage.org and fsmta.org.
The price for an hour of massage in Manatee County ranges from $50 to $80, Brodesser said.
Information: Brodesser at 941-739-2225 or ipmmassage1@tampabay.rr.com.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments