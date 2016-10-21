Two boaters rescued after stranded in Gulf

Two boaters stranded in a sinking boat 12 miles west of Egmont Key were rescued by the Coast Guard Thursday evening, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.
The boaters were on the water for fun and had some fishing gear on their boat, said Michael De Nyse, USCG supervisor of public affairs in Tampa Bay. After their 21-foot boat boat took on water because of a two-foot crack on the bottom, a mayday call was received from guard’s St. Petersburg station at 6:03 p.m.
An 87-foot patrol boat called the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk made sure the boat wouldn’t sink as they transported the boat and boaters back to Bunces Pass in Shell Key Preserve, north of Egmont Key. The boaters were safe on land about three hours after the initial distress call, according to De Nyse.
No injuries were reported.
