Road clear but traffic slow after rollover crash near Skyway

Southbound traffic approaching the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is slow after a car was reported to have rolled over early Friday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 6:33 a.m. on the Dick Misner Bridge in St. Petersburg. The roadway was cleared as of 7:08 a.m.
Traffic delayed on SB I-275 in St. Petersburg approaching Sunshine Skyway Bridge due to rollover crash. https://t.co/kzFzpzWi1h— Bay News 9 (@BN9) October 21, 2016
#BREAKING Rollover crash on SB I-275 near Skyway Bridge. Traffic backed up to 54 Ave. S. Follow @TampaBayTraffic for updates. pic.twitter.com/COv1Y5tt0R— ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) October 21, 2016
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments