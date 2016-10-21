Local

October 21, 2016 8:08 AM

Road clear but traffic slow after rollover crash near Skyway

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Pinellas

Southbound traffic approaching the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is slow after a car was reported to have rolled over early Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 6:33 a.m. on the Dick Misner Bridge in St. Petersburg. The roadway was cleared as of 7:08 a.m.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Manatee County proposes pool at Buffalo Creek Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos