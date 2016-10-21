Southbound traffic after crash on 14th Street West

A roadblock after a crash at 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West has caused traffic trouble early Friday.
#Manatee Co Injury crash SB US 41 at Sr 70 in the right lane. #OnCam #ONLYonBayNews9— Bay News 9 Traffic (@BN9traffic) October 21, 2016
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. The right southbound lane of 14th Street West is blocked.
Southbound traffic is backed up to Cortez Road. Injuries were reported, according to FHP.
