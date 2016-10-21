Local

October 21, 2016 7:41 AM

Southbound traffic after crash on 14th Street West

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

A roadblock after a crash at 53rd Avenue West and 14th Street West has caused traffic trouble early Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. The right southbound lane of 14th Street West is blocked.

Southbound traffic is backed up to Cortez Road. Injuries were reported, according to FHP.

This story will be updated.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

