Lakewood Ranch says thank you to departing supervisors

Throughout her 16-year tenure as a supervisor for Community Development District 1, June Stroup displayed resilience, cheerfulness and fortitude. Some might say she could run a meeting with one hand tied behind her back.
Thursday was her last meeting, and her fellow district supervisors, who serve the Summerfield and Riverwalk villages, could not say enough good things about her.
They wished her well, and said they would miss her friendship and counsel.
Stroup held it altogether with humor, even when one of the supervisors said he might call her at home for advice.
“My phone may be busy,” Stroup said.
But when fellow supervisor Gary Berns took the unusual step of adjourning the meeting in her name, the emotion came and Stroup choked up, barely able to gavel the meeting to a close.
There was also emotion at the District 2 meeting, which was the last for Dick Moran, who was retiring after five years service.
“You have made a fantastic contribution to Lakewood Ranch,” fellow supervisor Jerry Twiggs said. District 2 serves the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club area.
Staff members also praised Moran for his encouraging nature and positive attitude.
Moran also used humor in his farewell, after being presented with one of his own sandhill crane portraits, enscribed with his service to Lakewood Ranch.
“It looks just like me,” Moran said of the crane picture.
Moran had special thanks for Ave, his wife of 50 years.
“I know he will miss it, but I know he will be busy,” Ave Moran said later.
Moran is being replaced by Donald R. Avolio, who ran unopposed for the District 2 seat. Stroup’s replacement will be decided in the General Election Nov. 8 between Kristiana Dragash and Laura A. Fox.
In other business, Tom Green, a District 2 board member who also serves on the Inter-District Authority, announced that healthcare costs for Lakewood Ranch Town Hall staff will be down 4 percent in 2017.
“We were expecting the cost to be up in the double digits,” Green said.
