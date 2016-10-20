Deputies share tips for a safe traffic stop

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to feel safe during a traffic stop.
That’s why they’ve put out a video on what drivers should expect during a traffic stop as part of the sheriff’s office “Rightful Policing” strategy.
“The men and women who work for the sheriff’s office believe in public service, open communication and having healthy relationships within our community,” said Sarasota Sheriff’ Tom Knight in the video.
The video explains that while it’s a typical part of a deputy’s job, it’s typically uncommon to get pulled over and it can be a stressful event. They shared tips to ensure safety on both sides, like staying calm and putting hands on the steering wheel.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
