Manatee elections boss says voting ‘rigged’ to be honest and complete

As Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump repeatedly claims that this November’s election is “rigged,” Manatee County’s supervisor of elections says it is in fact rigged to be an honest election.
“It is rigged. We did it by hiring some of the best poll workers,” Mike Bennett said. “We rigged it by training those poll workers. We rigged it to have an honest election.”
In the time leading up to the Nov. 8 election, Bennett said they’ve spent so much time training all the poll workers who have gone through multiple classes. On Wednesday, the canvassing board was out to check everything, Bennett added.
“We work very hard to rig the election that it will be honest and complete,” he said.
When asked whether there will be anything done differently this election, Bennett said what has been done in the past will be done this election.
“It will continue to work,” he said.
