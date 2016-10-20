Animal Services waives adoption fees as part of Halloween event

In the days leading up to Halloween, Manatee County Animal Services will waive the adoption fees for all animals.
“Adopt-O-Ween: Howls and Meows” will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29 in collaboration with Forget-Me-Not rescue at the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W. Cats will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Adoption Center, 1002 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents will have to pay $15 for a license.
For more information, contact Animal Services at 941-742-5933.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
