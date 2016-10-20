Tax collector opens new driver license office in Bradenton

Manatee County motorists will be able to get driver licenses at a new location beginning Monday.
Manatee County Tax Collector’s new Driver License Office, 904 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, opens Monday.
“The building has been two years in the making and my staff has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our Manatee County drivers,” Tax Collector Ken Burton Jr. said in a news release.
The current specialized driver license department located at 819 301 Blvd. W. will be closed Friday “to make as seamless a transition as possible,” Burton said.
Once open, the new full service driver license office will only process driver licenses, ID cards and hunting and fishing licenses. The new 8,500-square foot location is on the site of the former ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and cost $3.3 million.
“Other motor vehicle-related transactions such as titles, registrations, parking permits, limited driver license services and property taxes will be handled by the other four Tax Collector offices,” the release states.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments