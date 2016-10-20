Rummage sale to benefit women’s home

Beauty for Ashes is a women’s transition home just shy of three months old that houses 12 women who are looking to change their lives after jail.
To help the home’s growth, as an additional 14 women are on a waiting list, a rummage sale will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3522 Southern Parkway W. in Bradenton. The organization is asking for donations or items to contribute for sale.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the sale or needs more information can contact Patti Hoffman or Susie Meador at 941-795-1167.
Rummage sale to benefit Beauty for Ashes Women’s Home
What: Donate money or items for sale, or shop around for a yard-sale find
Where: 3522 Southern Pkwy W., Bradenton 34205
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
