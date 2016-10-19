Sarasota County registers fifth case of Zika

Sarasota County has recorded its fifth case of mosquito-borne Zika infection.
Sarasota County had one of two travel related cases of Zika reported Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health. The other involved a pregnant woman.
Wednesday’s two cases brings the total of travel-related cases of the mosquito-borne virus to 745, according to a DOH news release.
Manatee County has had four cases of Zika since recording began, according to the DOH website.
The total of non-travel related Zika infections now stands at 165 and infections involving pregnant women stands at 110, the news release states.
There are 19 out-of-state Zika cases not involving Florida residents.
Total Zika cases as of Wednesday is 1,044, the news release states.
