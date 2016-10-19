Amy Schumer uses sarcasm to respond to protests at Tampa show

Comedian Amy Schumer's infamous Oct. 17 show in Tampa sparked outrage amongst the fans in attendance, as roughly 200 walked out when she asked the audience why they were voting for Donald Trump, or as she put it - an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster."
As a response to those people, she featured in her latest show at Madison Square Garden an open letter to Tampa, stating, "Dearest Tampa. I'm sorry you didn't want me, a comedian who talks about what she believes in, to mention the biggest thing going on in our country right now."
