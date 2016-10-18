Deadline passes to register to vote for Nov. 8 election

More than 228,500 Manatee County residents are registered to vote in the No. 8 general election.
As the extended deadline to register to vote came to a close Tuesday, there are 228,566 active registered voters in the county, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website. Of these voters, 99,704 are Republicans, 70,736 are Democrats and 58,126 are other.
The original deadline was Oct. 11, but a federal judge extended it after Florida Democrats sued to demand more time after Hurricane Matthew affected parts of the state earlier this month.
Voter registration applications as well as requests to change party affiliation were due by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
