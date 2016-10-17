Upman's Towing work to get cranes into place to remove truck from Sarasota Bay

Crews from Upman's Towing working to get 2 cranes into place to remove box truck from the water. Driver crashed truck approx 10am.
Symphony of sound at Robinson Preserve

Egrets and other birds stay cool in a shady spot in Robinson Preserve in Bradenton, Florida. The park is on the south shore of Tampa Bay, near Anna Maria Island, Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Video by Marc R. Masferrer.

Man uses knife to rob Sarasota drug store

Sarasota Police Detectives are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a knife and demanded cash at Walgreens, 3550 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.

Anna Maria Island under tropical storm watch

Hurricane Matthew means Anna Maria Island is under a tropical storm watch, as of 11 a.m. Just after noon, it was a little breezy but there were no signs of trouble. AMI is on Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key and Tampa Bay.

