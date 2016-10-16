Lower rain chances for start of work week

Here’s what you need to know about the Tampa Bay area weather for the week ahead.
▪ Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight
▪ More sunshine, lower rain chances Monday and Tuesday
▪ Breezy in the afternoons, evenings
Winds will lighten and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear through morning. As dew points edge down just a little, lows will be in the upper 60s north to low 70s around Tampa Bay.
The upper level low over Florida slowly moves southeast, then meanders into the Bahamas on Monday and Tuesday. Upper level high pressure will build back in, allowing more sunshine and lower rain chances over the start of the week.
At the surface, high pressure remains anchored from the Northeast coast into the Deep South. This will keep the persistent easterly/northeasterly low level flow pattern in place through the week.
It will be breezy in the afternoons and evenings. Starting Thursday, there will be a slight chances for low-topped rain showers from the east in the afternoons. High temperatures will still be in the mid 80s.
So don’t expect any big changes as we head through the work week. But our next cold front may arrive on Saturday, bringing lower temperatures, lower humidity and gusty winds.
Comments