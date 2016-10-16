Local

October 16, 2016 10:36 AM

Florida Highway Patrol looking for information on hit-and-run driver

Herald staff report

MANATEE

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a two-vehicle accident Saturday on University Parkway near Tuttle Avenue.

The vehicle is described as a newer model black Chrysler car. The driver is described as a white female with blond hair betweeen the age of 25 and 35.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, which occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, or has any information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact FHP Trooper Richard Weaver at (239) 938-1800.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were uninjured.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Runners participate in Bradenton Area Half Marathon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos