As downtown Bradenton readies for construction boom, the sale of city hall is more likely than ever

With several construction projects looming in downtown Bradenton, everyone appears to agree that the sale of city hall and what is potentially developed in its place will forever define the heart of the city.
While there is no “For Sale” sign in front of the building, the city has let it be known the 3-acre property is for sale. It is currently valued at $5 million, but it cost $9.1 million to build almost two decades ago. Factor in today’s construction costs, and the city council’s wish to sell city hall for enough to pay for a new facility elsewhere may be a pipe dream.
“I don’t want there to be false expectations on the cost,” said Carl Callahan, city administrator. “Police departments are expensive to build, and that alone could be a $12 million factor depending on the square footage. It’s not realistic that you won’t have to spend a nickel, considering we actually built this city hall inexpensively.”
A lot will come into play to replicate cost factors between the late 1990s and today’s construction prices.
“I’d love to say in a perfect world, we would not spend anything,” Callahan said, “but it may be more expensive to build in, say, 2018 than what we can get for this site.”
There have been suggestions to possibly piecemeal out the 3 acres. The Bradenton Municipal Auditorium already reached the point of costing more money to operate than to keep it closed. Moving the police department first and selling the eastern half of the city hall — from the auditorium to the police department — is an idea floated by the Bradenton Downtown Development Authority, which supports the sale.
As the city continues space assessment needs and developing a plan for relocation, Callahan plans to meet with the DDA at some point, “and have a whole site plan of the city and surrounding area to talk about other spaces.”
Keeping costs down
While the property is appraised for $5 million, values continue to go up, as do appraisals when it comes to time to actually sell. Downtown Bradenton is also looking at massive growth over the next year, which will play a key factor in the worth of the property.
Within a year, downtown will see a new eight-story Spring Hill Suites hotel and restaurant across from city hall, a new parking garage with a retail component on the corner of Third Avenue West and Old Main Street, and an estimated $12 million expansion of the South Florida Museum.
Also on the horizon is a $4.5 million upgrade to Twin Dolphin Marina, and the $17 million new Villages at Riverwalk has begun construction. Future plans include a multimillion-dollar expansion of Riverwalk to the east, and 14th Street housing projects such as the Grand Palms senior living facility are funded or planned. Other projects like the Village Lofts on the site of the former Manatee Inns continue to seek funding.
Business continues to expand downtown with Sunz Insurance preparing its move to downtown; two new businesses on 13th Street West are improving a long-vacant area of the city. The DDA is putting together a plan to renew downtown’s appearance with new landscaping and streetscaping proposals between 13th and 10th streets west.
It’s a scenario that will drive up the value of the city hall property and make it desirable to developers. To date, however, “it’s just been a lot of kicking of the tires,” Callahan said. “We’ve had some interest, but nothing serious.”
Vice Mayor Gene Gallo, who was the lone political survivor of the city council in the late 1990s because he voted against the new city hall, has pushed hard to ensure relocating city hall will cost taxpayers nothing. Gallo said the city is looking at reducing its city hall footprint but acknowledged a new police department will need to be bigger.
Police Chief Melanie Bevan said the current building fit the needs 18 years ago when it was designed, “but we’ve learned a lot since then — especially about security needs. We would need access to enclosed parking during storm emergencies in order to not lose public safety vehicles, and we have to look at recent attacks on police departments. The price tag for basic police needs have risen quite a bit.”
Breaking the police department away from a new city hall also is a serious consideration. Ward 3 Councilman Patrick Roff said a new police station should be put in a more strategic area that suffers more outbreaks in crime.
“We should also consider the 100 employees of city hall,” Roff said. “Downtown is thriving now, so a new city hall location should consider where those employees will eat that will help revitalize that area. We can use our presence to benefit to the city.”
Downtown restaurants have come and gone over the past year alone, but three more will fill in the gap soon. Senor Fajitas, at 316 12th St. W., will open soon along with Jennings Downtown Provisions, 417 12th St. W., which had a soft opening this weekend. Sage Biscuit plans to opens its doors at 1401 Manatee Ave. W. in November.
What’s happening now?
The progress of government can be brutally slow, but promises to sell city hall are long overdue to come to fruition. However, not counting the almost decade-long recovery from the Great Recession, the long delay may pay off for the city and its taxpayers as the optimal time to sell rapidly approaches.
Callahan said city staff is working on a space needs assessment with an understanding that city hall doesn’t need the space it has now. Elected officials are expected to begin serious discussions about a possible new location on city-owned property soon.
“We need to begin discussions on a plan or even better move forward with a plan,” said Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith. “We don’t want to be in a position where we have developer interest and don’t have a plan. They aren’t going to sit around for three or four years waiting on us to figure it out.”
