Motorcyclist run over, killed after striking median in Manatee

A Bradenton man was killed Friday afternoon after being ejected from his motorcycle and run over by a pickup truck, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Nicholas F. Calabro, 21, was killed while operating his motorcycle westbound on 63rd Avenue East at 13th Street Court East at about 2:44 p.m.
Authorities say Kenneth D. Amell, 51, of Bradenton, also was westbound in a pickup on 63rd Avenue East when he made a lane change from the left to the right lane and caused Calabro to swerve out of the way to avoid contact.
According to the FHP report, Calabro then accelerated and pulled alongside the pickup. The front tire of the motorcycle then collided with a raised concrete median, and Calabro was ejected and run over by the pickup. Calabro was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor, the report said.
An investigation into the fatality continues, according to the FHP.
Comments