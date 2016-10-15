Racers relish 13.1-mile run along the Manatee River

The 13.1-mile course of the inaugural Bradenton Area Half Marathon was picturesque on Saturday morning. More than 300 runners trekked along the smooth waters of the Manatee River in Bradenton and Palmetto as hazy cloud cover created favorable running weather.
The Hernando DeSoto Historical Society created the event with an eye toward creating an annual fall tradition. No other half marathons are currently held in Manatee County. Saturday’s attracted distance runners from the local area, other states and even other countries.
“There was probably about seven different states represented,” race director Stacey Romano said. “We had someone coming in all the way from Colombia.”
Large-scale events are the norm for the nonprofit historical society, which also annually hosts the Seafood Festival, a children’s parade, and the Grand Parade. The half marathon puts a signature event on the calendar in an otherwise quiet part of the year.
“We needed a fall event for years,” said Tom Murphy, the president of the historical society.
The course was an appealing one for many runners due to both its scenery and its potential challenges. Racers crossed the Green Bridge in both directions.
“A lot of runners like the challenge of a bridge,” Romano said.
Participants as young as 8 and as old as 79 took to the course with a variety of motivations. Bradenton resident Corey Peyerk was the first runner to cross the finish line. He used the race as an opportunity to train for the upcoming Jacksonville Marathon. Missy Moore, an Ashland, Ky., resident and the top finisher in the female division, discovered the race while planning a vacation with friends.
Plentiful post-race food, beer and prizes delighted attendees. Participation medals and winners’ trophies styled after conquistador helmets were a big hit.
“I run a whole lot of half marathons,” Moore said. “This may be the best award I ever got. It’s pretty cool and very unique.”
Murphy said the race had garnered favorable early reviews from participants. The second annual edition of the race is already scheduled for next October.
“Based upon the feedback, I think we’re going to continue to grow this event over the coming years,” Murphy said.
Top 10 male finishers
Corey Peyerk 1:24:02
Ryan Thomalla 1:24:43
Jeff Lessie 1:26:51
Joe Livorsi 1:29:33
Brian Thomas 1:30:19
Bill McDonald 1:31:25
Matthew Bertrand 1:31:48
Daniel Howe 1:33:07
Froylan Myran 1:34:36
John Devine 1:35:54
Andrew Bryant 1:40:05
Top 10 female finishers
Missy Moore 1:31:07
Lauren Lumley 1:36:22
Melanie Lutz 1:39:25
Hailey Krzyston 1:39:45
Emily Peterson 1:41:01
Natalie Piszek 1:42:40
Jennifer Rowley 1:42:40
Hannah Lemke 1:43:08
Harmony Bertrand 1:43:19
Meghan Sullivan 1:43:33
