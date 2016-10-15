Ella Biggins, Lila Hattaway and Carley Engelberger approach the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Tiffany Tompkins
Runners cross the Green Bridge after running through Palmetto and returning to Bradenton during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Chris Edwards crosses the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Nick Bonnici and Natalie Piszek approach the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Teresa Rawe runs after Jodi Webb with a beer as Webb approaches the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Harmony Bertrand approaches the finish line to end in 24th place during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Nick Bonnici and Bill McDonald come off the Green Bridge after running through Palmetto during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Annedail Torres and Eddie Perez-Ruberte cross the finish line together during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Brian and Chase Johnson approach the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Kevin Russell drops to the ground after crossing the finish line to do pushups as Maria Lowery crosses during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Finishers received medals with the signature beads during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
DeSoto Conquistadors greet runners crossing the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Runners come off the Green Bridge after running through Palmetto during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
Cristina Byman and Michelle Bernhardt approach the finish line during the first Bradenton Area Half Marathon through Bradenton and parts of Palmetto.
