Braden River plays at Venice

Braden River players, from left, Raymond Thomas, Demetrius Lawson, Tommie Battie and Paul Wiggins walk onto the field during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Braden River's Deshaun Fenwick shushes the Venice student section after running in a touchdown during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Braden River's Matthew Haftke dives at Venice's Bryce Carpenter during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Braden River's Raymond Thomas jukes out Venice defenders during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Braden River's Gavyn Purdy brings down Venice's Matt Laroche during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Braden River's Raymond Thomas runs past Venice defenders towards the end zone during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Braden River's Tommie Battie sits on the ground exhausted after a Venice touchdown during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
Venice cheerleaders await for Venice players to take the field during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
A young fan peeks over the fence wearing a homemade #20 t-shirt during Braden River High School's game at Venice High School on Friday night, October 14, 2016 in Venice.
