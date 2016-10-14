Mana-Con returns to Central Library

Mana-Con Comic Convention attendees will be able to grab spray paint cans and try their hand at graffiti as a plastic canvas will be stretched across Manatee County’s Central Library riverside parking lot next Saturday.
“We were inspired to kind of focus on art,” said Ericka Dow, the library’s information services supervisor. “Literally, paint will be flying everywhere.”
Keeton’s Office and Art Supply will have the “Free Wall” as a way to teach people how to spray paint on the canvas as part of the seventh annual Mana-Con. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the free event will take over the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton. This year’s theme is a celebration of art.
“This event is just all about fun,” Dow said. “We are just trying to show that the library can be a fun place.”
The event, sponsored by the Friends of the Central Library as well as the Friends of the Braden River, Island, Palmetto, Rocky Bluff and South Manatee libraries, will feature new activities this year including a gaming lab courtesy of Microsoft. For the first time, there will also be T-shirts and tote bags for sale with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Central Library for future Mana-Cons.
“This is something that parents can bring their kids and teens can enjoy it for free basically,” Dow said, adding that there will be vendors at the event.
In addition to the new activities, the fan favorites including Cosplay Runway, Go! Go! Robot Lounge and Kids’ Cantina will be returning, according to a news release.
“It’s just a ton of fun,” Dow said.
For more information, call 941-748-5555 ext. 6311 or visit mymanatee.org/library.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
