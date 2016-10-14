‘Pill drop’ operation to reduce misuse

Any time, any day: if you’re sitting on unused or expired prescriptions, that’s when the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants them.
As a part of the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force Operation Pill Drop from Oct. 16 through Nov. 12, the sheriff’s office Operations Center, located at 600 301 Blvd. W., will collect medications to prevent accidental or intentional misuse. This location will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during that time period.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the operation provides an environmentally safe method of medication disposal.
Other locations for drop-off are at Districts 2 and 3, located at 407 57th Ave. E. and 616 67th St. Circle E., respectively. Those locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
