Partial clouds and possible rain as the weekend approaches

The weekend is looking better than most lately as chances of rain are under 50 percent, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. Saturday, with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 72.
Sunday has a higher chance of thunderstorms at 30 to 40 percent, with winds as high as 20 mph and rain less than one-tenth of an inch.
Red tide will still be rampant through the weekend on Manatee and Sarasota counties’ beaches, as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported background to high levels of red tide.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments