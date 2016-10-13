Dry with a breeze Friday and highs in mid to upper 80s

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday with the same breeze as Thursday from the northeast. It will be mainly dry on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a low of about 70.
This weekend will be partly cloudy with the rain chance increasing slightly due to some upper-level energy moving in from the northwest. The rain chance will be 30 percent for Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Next week will feature mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday. Higs will be in the mid 80s. It will still be breezy each day.
A strong cold front will approach by the end of next week.
Comments