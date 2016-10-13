Lastra developer denied second access point to construction site. Again.

City officials have declined a request to reconsider allowing more than one access point to a proposed housing development in East Bradenton.
Aaron Thomas, of the Bradenton law firm Namjy and Thompson, made the request on behalf of Next Generation Development LLC. The project involves 12 single-family detached homes and 172 two-story townhomes on 37 acres at 4915 First Ave. E.
The project was approved last month but with the stipulation that construction traffic be restricted to First Avenue East after a long, drawn-out fight between the developer and residents, who expressed safety concerns about heavy trucks rolling through residential roads.
The planning commission also restricted access, and that stipulation was followed by a lengthy and rare debate for a first reading Sept. 14. There was a lot of back-and-forth arguments over what the developer promised residents through the planning process. Neighbors supported the development, but showed overwhelming opposition to their neighborhoods being used for construction traffic.
Thompson said the northern road along the Cottages of San Casciano off of 48th Street Court East would have a limited impact on neighbors and was crucial as an exit point to create a circular flow of traffic, because First Avenue East could not be widened into a two-lane road.
A one-way road used for both ingress and egress, he said, would back construction traffic out onto 48th, creating a safety issue and would extend the construction timetable by up to eight months.
Vice Mayor Gene Gallo questioned that estimate.
“I wonder how you derived at that feeling,” Gallo said. “And if you allow construction vehicles to run nilly willy down a section of development where people live and have kids, is that not a safety issue?”
The developer wanted to be placed on a November agenda, because there are “some concerns the council needs to reconsider and remove that restriction.” But no motion was made, essentially denying the request.
Next Generation purchased the property in 2014 for $321,800 from Toby’s Equine Rescue Inc. Thomas could not be reached for comment on how the developer intends to go forward.
