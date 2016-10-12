Bay News 9 weather forecast: A few sprinkles overnight

ST. PETERSBURG Overnight into early Thursday morning will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles passing by.
The pleasant weather pattern we’ve seen this week will continue into Thursday, but not quite as cool.
Morning lows will be in the 60s inland, but low 70s near the coast.
Thursday will be another day of partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with a breezy wind from the northeast.
A few sprinkles will pass through from time to time as they come in from the Atlantic and race across the state. Most of them will fall apart as them move into our area.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and pleasant with a breezy wind.
Friday will wrap the week up on a nice note with partly sunny skies and the same breeze from the northeast. It will be mainly dry on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.
