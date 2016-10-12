Palmetto church raises $500 for Haitian victims of Hurricane Matthew

With Hurricane Matthew’s wrath in Haiti still on their minds, members of a Palmetto church donated funds Wednesday that will go to several families affected in the Caribbean country.
The Rev. Cory L. Brinson of A Fresh Start Ministry, 307 41st Blvd. E., Palmetto, stood before about 10 people in his church for the prayer vigil and fundraiser. At the end, Brinson said funds raised were about $500.
“Tonight, we have our brothers and sisters in mind and in our hearts, that is in Haiti ... that is going through such a devastating time in their life,” he said. “I believe that, we as people and children of God, we are supposed to do all we can while we can to help those that are in need.”
Brinson launched into a prayer. Parishioners bowed their heads and closed their eyes.
“Father, we come tonight first and foremost to give you the glory, to give you the praise simply for all that you have done,” he said. “God we come with one heart, one mind, we’re lifting up our brothers and sisters in Haiti.”
My heart was so heavy on Haiti and our children falling by the wayside and I thought about our children, but look at these poor little children, don’t have nothing. ... We’re going to do our part.
Shirley “Mother” Brinson, mother of Pastor Brinson
Brinson’s mother, Shirley “Mother” Brinson, nodded her head and cried in praise throughout the service, which led her and others through a passage in the New Testament.
“We have to learn how to help one another,” the 70-year-old Shirley said at one point. “My heart was so heavy on Haiti and our children falling by the wayside and I thought about our children, but look at these poor little children, don’t have nothing. ... We’re going to do our part.”
After much prayer, Brinson asked church members to donate what they could. A young boy walked around the church with a collection basket. Just before the end of the service, they extended their arms out over the basket and prayed some more.
“I think it’s well-needed,” Emily Brinson, the pastor’s wife, said after the service of the church’s effort to help families in Haiti. “We think a lot of times that because we don’t have what we consider to be a lot, that we can’t help.”
Most of us, she added, can share a little bit.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
Comments