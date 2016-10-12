Manatee County Farm City Week set for Nov. 9-19

It was the first day of the season Wednesday for harvesting watermelons at 4 Star Tomato on Clay Gully Road.
Workers walked alongside a converted school bus and tossed melons to another worker inside, who stacked them on the floor and on top of other melons.
“We are harvesting watermelons and prepping to grow potatoes,” owner Bruce Shackleford said Wednesday. “We don’t grow tomatoes anymore.”
That might be one of the insights that city folks who sign up for the annual ag tour as part of 2016 Farm City Week will come away with this year.
Now in its 49th year, Farm City Week is set for Nov. 9 -19, and the farm tour is scheduled for Nov. 17. Tickets went on sale this week.
In addition to 4-Star Tomato, other stops on the tour include Dakin Dairy, Char-O-Lot Ranch, all in the Myakka City area, and Mariposa Nursery in the Lakewood Ranch area, said Betty Glassburn, Farm City Committee member.
Tickets sell for $50 per participant, and the cost includes bus transportation, lunch, snacks and a gratuity. Reservations are available by calling 941-722-4524.
Farm City Week is intended to give participants a better understanding of where their food comes from, as well as the challenges faced by farmers.
Shackleford, whose family has been farming since the 1940s, said he quit growing tomatoes because of the North American Free Trade Agreement made it difficult to compete with foreign growers.
He now grows potatoes and watermelons in Florida and potatoes near Sacramento, Calif.
4 Star potatoes are used to make potato chips and potato salad, he said.
When the farm tour visits 4 Star, visitors just might see farmworkers continuing to harvest seedless watermelons, averaging about 16 pounds, which will be shipped to markets around the Southeast.
“We just started picking watermelon today, and will continue into the first two weeks of December,” farm manager Chris Sundin said.
Other highlights of Farm City Week this year include the announcement of the Agriculturist of the Year, a selection which will remain secret until Nov. 15.
In fact, even committee members didn’t know Wednesday who the Agriculturist of the Year will be.
“We will meet to choose that person Thursday,” Glassburn said.
The Manatee County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductee, the late Robert Glenn Fleming, not to be confused with the Agriculturist of the year, will be formally installed Nov. 16 during a luncheon at the Palmetto Womens Club. This year, there is no charge for the lunch, but a reservation to palmettofcw@yahoo.com is required, Glassburn said. This year the luncheon will be on Wednesday, rather than the traditional Thursday.
Also planned: a student soil speech contest, Ag Venture for third-graders, a beef prospect show for youths and a rabbit show.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
2016 Farm City Week schedule
- Nov. 9 - Leadership Manatee Tour, open only to members of the Leadership Manatee Class. Information: Betty Glassburn at 941-742-8110.
- Nov. 14 - Soil Speech Contest at the Haley Room, Manatee County Fairgrounds. Open to the public. Information: Gail Somodi 941-907-0011.
- Nov. 15 - Outstanding Agriculturist Award, Kiwanis Hall, Bradenton. Open only to Kiwanis members and Farm City Week Committee members. Information: Betty Glassburn 941-742-8110.
- Nov. 16 - Historical Luncheon, Palmetto Womens Club. Glenn Fleming will be inducted into Agriculture Hall of Fame. Open to the public. Reservation required at palmettofcw@yahoo.com
- Nov. 17 - Ag Venture, Manatee County Fairgrounds: 1,000 third graders from the public schools in Manatee County participate in a hands-on round-robin event. Information: Diana Smith 941-722-4524
- Nov. 18 - Ag Tour. Stops include Dakin Dairy, Char-O-Lot Ranch, Mariposa Nursery, and 4-Star Tomato. Cost: $50 per participant, which includes bus transportation, lunch, snacks and gratuity. Reservations: 941-722-4524.
- Nov. 19 - Beef Prospect Show, Manatee County Fairgrounds. Youth showing bovine animals in the county fair participate in hands-on workshops and show their animals for judging. Open to public for viewing only. Information: Christa Kirby 941-722-4524.
- Nov. 19 - Rabbit show open to all Florida 4-H members and Manatee County FFA members 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. Open to public. Information: Diana Smith 941-722-4524.
