Ideas sought on how to make Bradenton better -- and there's big money involved

The James S. and John L. Knight Foundation opened the third annual Knight Cities Challenge this week, and ideas on how to move Bradenton’s success forward are due Nov. 3.
The challenge seeks new ideas to make the 26 Knight cities where Knight Ridder used to own newspapers more vibrant places to live, work and play. That includes the Bradenton Herald, now owned by McClatchy Co.
Realize Bradenton was one of the inaugural winners in 2015 with its ReuseReCONNECT concept for its Pop Ups for a Purpose project. Realize Bradenton netted a $90,000 share of the overall $5 million prize. The project was one of 32 overall winners selected from 7,160 applications.
“It has allowed us to engage young residents under 35 in unique events in unusual outdoor places to translate their social connections to create positive community impact,” said Realize Bradenton Executive Director Johnette Isham. “The first millennial initiative has attracted additional funds to keep the millennial momentum moving forward in the next year.”
Submissions for the challenge can come from anywhere or anyone, but the project itself must take place in or benefit one of Knight’s 26 communities, including Bradenton. There are three key drivers in any concept submitted:
Talent, which includes ideas that help cities attract and keep talented people; ideas that expand economic prospects by breaking down divides and making new connections; and engagement ideas that spur connection and civic involvement.
“There is palpable energy for growth in Bradenton,” said George Abbott, Knight Foundation project leader for the challenge. “The Knight Cities Challenge will help surface new ideas that leverage the city’s natural beauty, its entrepreneurial spirit and an expanding downtown core to build on this momentum.”
Realize Bradenton Community Engagement Coordinator Catherine Ferrer said the agency’s pop-up events have been at capacity due to compelling concepts.
“To say the pop-up events were well-received is an understatement,” said Ferrer. “Millennials planned the events and were ambassadors. Connecting people in new places were two key ingredients as pop-up furniture and activities spurred interaction to transform downtown places.”
More than 95 percent of pop-up participants reported they could see themselves living in Bradenton.
Two agencies were finalists in the second round of the Knight Cities Challenge in January, including Ferrer’s concept to bridge the generation gap through shuffleboard events. While no Bradenton project won in the second annual challenge, Ferrer’s concept has gone on to be a success.
The challenge is open to all, and the initial application at knightcities.org is easy, but submitters should be prepared to follow up with a detailed plan on how to move the idea into reality if selected as a finalist. Realize Bradenton is preparing its third entry.
Isham said this concept revolves around bringing people together through food, music and conversation, “to make the Bradenton area an even better, more engaging place for people of all generations.”
Visit knightcities.org for more information about the contest and upcoming informational sessions about the Knight Cities Challenge. Finalists and winners will be announced in early 2017.
