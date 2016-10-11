Palmetto church to hold fundraiser Wednesday to aid Haiti

A Palmetto pastor with ties to Haiti said Tuesday that Hurricane Matthew killed an estimated 1,000 people in the Caribbean country and left an estimated 350,000 in need of assistance.
The Rev. Cory L. Brinson of A Fresh Start Ministry, 307 41st Blvd. E., Palmetto, said on Tuesday that few have come to the aid of Haiti in its time of need.
Brinson is opening his church for a prayer vigil and fundraiser for Haiti. The event is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
“We will have other pastors there, and it will sort of be like a service, but it will also sort of be like a telethon, focused on giving for Haiti,” Brinson said.
Money raised will go directly to people in Haiti who are associated with A Fresh Start Ministry to ensure that citizens will be helped, Brinson said.
For information, call 941-722-9243.
