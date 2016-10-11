Hundreds of snakes crowd Sarasota road

Drivers traveling down Palmer Boulevard by Apex Road Tuesday morning were in for a bit of a ssssscare.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, hundreds of banded watersnakes were seen on the road, some of which had been struck by cars.
The sheriff’s office speculated that the cold-blooded creatures were trying to warm up on the pavement. Watersnakes are not venomous and typically live in freshwater environments.
Personnel from the Sarasota County cleared the roadway, according to the post.
Comments