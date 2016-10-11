Local

October 11, 2016 12:17 PM

Fire department rescues kitten from vent

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

Like the classic trope, a tiny kitten was saved by the City of Bradenton Fire Department Monday.

But instead of being rescued from a tree, this feline had a bigger adventure in mind.

According to a fire department Facebook post, around 1 p.m., the kitten found its way into an open dryer vent toward the attic of a residence.

As it mewled for help, firefighters cut a section of the duct from the attic and returned the kitten to its owner, safe and sound.

