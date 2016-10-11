Manatee County names director of redevelopment and economic opportunity

Manatee County officially has a director of redevelopment and economic opportunity who will lead the county’s newest department.
Geraldine Campos Lopez’s appointment was confirmed by the county commission during Tuesday’s meeting. Lopez, who started Monday, said she is looking forward to doing some great things for Manatee County.
“I see so much opportunity here, and I’m excited to be able to bring my skills, talents and diversity of thought,” Lopez said Tuesday.
With more than 20 years of experience in the redevelopment field, Lopez was most recently Clearwater’s director of economic development and housing for 14 years where “she had a focus on downtown redevelopment, tourism, community and entrepreneurial development issues with significant success,” agenda materials state.
“Geri is a collaborator with expertise in facilitating and bringing together property owners, developers, businesses, neighborhoods and governments to reinvest in communities and building on the existing strengths and history with an eye to the future,” according to agenda materials. “Her experience makes her well qualified to lead the functions of economic development, community redevelopment and housing for Manatee County.”
The county did a nationwide search in finding a director for the new department, County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said.
“She has an excellent background,” Hunzeker said. “Geri has got a background in bringing public and private money to the table. ... She’s been doing what we need done here.”
Commissioners welcomed Lopez during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I just can’t wait for your ideas,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said.
One of the biggest initiatives is infill and redevelopment, Commissioner Betsy Benac said.
“I am thrilled to have someone with your experience,” she said. “Manatee County is moving forward. ...Time will tell how successful we will be.”
