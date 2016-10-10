Local

October 10, 2016 3:59 PM

Man dies when motorcycle hits construction equipment

Herald staff report

Sarasota A 29-year-old Sarasota man died early Monday when he crashed his motorcycle in the rear of a front-end loader on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash on eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Bell Avenue was reported at 2:50 a.m. About 10 minutes later, FHP reported that all lanes of eastbound Bee Ride Road were closed, and advised motorists to use alternate routes.

As of 7:30 a.m., the roadway had been reopened.

Trooper said Ryan T. Kelly was riding his motorcycle east on Bee Ridge Road near a construction zone when he misjudged that the front-end loader that was ahead of him was traveling at a slower speed. Kelly’s motorcycle collided with the right rear side and tire of the construction machine, FHP said.

Troopers said the loader was equipped with lights, a slow moving triangle and a flashing yellow light.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Proponent, opponent of Amendment 2 face off in debate

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos