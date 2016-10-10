Man dies when motorcycle hits construction equipment

Sarasota A 29-year-old Sarasota man died early Monday when he crashed his motorcycle in the rear of a front-end loader on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash on eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Bell Avenue was reported at 2:50 a.m. About 10 minutes later, FHP reported that all lanes of eastbound Bee Ride Road were closed, and advised motorists to use alternate routes.
As of 7:30 a.m., the roadway had been reopened.
Trooper said Ryan T. Kelly was riding his motorcycle east on Bee Ridge Road near a construction zone when he misjudged that the front-end loader that was ahead of him was traveling at a slower speed. Kelly’s motorcycle collided with the right rear side and tire of the construction machine, FHP said.
Troopers said the loader was equipped with lights, a slow moving triangle and a flashing yellow light.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.
